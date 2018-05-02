Kim Kardashian in Talks With Jared Kushner to Pardon an Imprisoned Grandmother

One week after Kourtney Kardashian took Capitol Hill, E! News has learned Kim Kardashian is in talks with the White House.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's rep confirmed to us on Wednesday that Kim and Jared Kushner, who is President Donald Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, are speaking. This news follows Mic's report that Kim and Ivanka Trump's husband are in talks about a "possible presidential pardon or clemency" for 62-year-old great-grandmother Alice Marie Johnson.

Alice is currently serving a life sentence for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense. It's been over 20 years since she began her sentence in federal prison in Oct. 1996.