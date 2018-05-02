Tyler Henry Helps Give Jeannie Mai Closure About the Mysterious Death Her Uncle on Hollywood Medium

It's never too late to find closure!

Jeannie Mai and her mom Olivia Mai sat down with Tyler Henry on this week's episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry. The medium gave the two women a little more insight into Olivia's brother's mysterious death.

After Tyler looks at the picture they provided, Jeannie's mom gets visibly quiet and Jeannie has to comfort her. "Suddenly I feel sad looking at this picture," Olivia shares with her daughter.

"I just noticed a shift in my mom's energy and I'm checking in with her like, ‘Why are you so quiet? What's going on?'" Jeannie expresses to Tyler. "She just expressed that as she's looking at this, it's very hard for her to."