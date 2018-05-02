Ryan Reynolds Jokes He's "Very Sad" Blake Lively Unfollowed Him on Instagram

Ryan Reynolds just lost one very special Instagram follower—his wife Blake Lively.

The actor star joked about Lively unfollowing him during an interview with Australian radio program Smallzy's Surgery.

"Yes, she did. I'm very sad about that," Reynolds quipped to host Smallzy. "Definitely stinks. It's a terrible way to find out that I've been kicked out of the house, to be honest. Absolutely terrible. I don't know where rage like that comes from."

He also joked about their daughters—James, 3, and Ines, 1—being too young to understand the social media shade.

"'Mommy unfollowed daddy on Instagram,'" he said, pretending to deliver the news to his children. "My child would just fart and then walk away."