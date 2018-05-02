Jersey Shore Stars Stand by Ronnie Magro-Ortiz After His Breakup

Wed., May. 2, 2018

Ronnie Magro-Ortiz's Jersey Shore co-stars are sending their love to him amid his relationship drama.

The cast of the hit MTV show Jersey Shore: Family Vacation appeared on The View on Wednesday morning, but Ronnie was noticeably missing from the group. His absence was pointed at towards the end of their interview by co-host Meghan McCain.

"I have to bring up the elephant in the room that Ronnie is not here," Meghan said. "And I'm a big fan of his as well, he's been very provocative this season. He's at home with his newborn baby girl, but he made headlines this past few days because he's been publicly fighting with his girlfriend. Obviously you guys are close, how do you feel about this?"

"So Ronnie, um...out of respect for him and his family, he's not here, so we don't wanna speak on his behalf," Pauly D replied. "We are one big family, so we love and support each other and everything it is that we do."

This appearance on The View follows Ronnie's split from the mother of his child, Jen Harley. The relationship drama began over the weekend when Ronnie and Jen got into a vicious social media fight, during which Ronnie wrote on Instagram Story, "Note to self, can't turn a natural born HOE, into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter."

Ronnie later apologized, writing, "I want to apologize for earlier to my fans and especially to @tater_tot_kitty I acted out of my gut and not rationally. I should've never acted in such a manor [sic]. My deepest apologizes [sic]."

But then on Monday, Ronnie and Jen got into an argument, which was broadcast on Instagram Live for fans to witness.

Following this incident, a source shared with E! News that the couple had split.

"They are broken up," the insider told us exclusively. "They're done."

Shortly after the cast appeared on The View, Ronnie's ex shared the first photo of their newborn baby girl, Ariana Sky, on social media.

"Baby girl is 1 month old today!" Jen captioned the picture. "Having a daughter is such an amazing feeling, changes your whole outlook on life and how you want to be as a person, I love this girl more than anything and just want to be the best mom I can be to her."

