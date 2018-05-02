The First Official Look at Kiernan Shipka as Netflix's Sabrina Will Give You Chills

  • By
    &

by Tierney Bricker | Wed., May. 2, 2018 9:06 AM

Welcome to the coven.

Something wonderful this way comes, thanks to Netflix giving us our first official look at Kiernan Shipka in character as Sabrina in the upcoming adaptation of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. And yeah, it's scary good.

Shipka, 18, is sitting in director's chair, seemingly revealing the official title of the drama to be Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, looking just like the character from the Archie Comics graphic novel  the show will be based on. The Mad Men star also shared the photo on her Instagram account, writing, "That's us, 'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina!!!'"

Photos

Everything We Know About Netflix's Adaptation of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The highly anticipated series, which is being described as "tonally in the vein of Rosemary's Baby and The Exorcist," will also star Ross Lynch as Sabrina's BF Harvey, Wonder Woman star Lucy Davis as Aunt Hilda and Miranda Otto (Homeland, Lord of the Rings) as Aunt Zelda. 

Netflix has already ordered two seasons of Sabrina, 20 episodes total, with the show living in the same universe as Riverdale, The CW's hit Archie Comics adaptation. Riverdale's Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa will write and executive produce.

For the latest information on Sabrina, check out our roundup of everything we know so far about the show

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will premiere later this year on Netflix. 

