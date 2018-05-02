Get Ready, Genoa City: Erika Girardi Is Returning to The Young and the Restless in a Major Way!

by Tierney Bricker | Wed., May. 2, 2018 8:11 AM
Farrah Dubose returns!
Erika Girardi fans, get excited...because The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is set to return to The Young and the Restless, E! News can exclusively reveal. How many f--ks do you give about this news? We're guessing all of 'em!
The songstress will once again reunite with her former RHOBH costar Eileen Davidson on the longrunning CBS soap, reprising her role as the fierce realtor Farrah Dubose in two upcoming episodes.
So what is she doing back in Genoa City? Viewers can expect to see Farrah to interact with some of the show's most notable power players when she's hired to help someone in town find a new bachelor pad. Hm...could sparks fly?!
CBS
Erika's episodes are set to air on Monday, June 4, and Wednesday, June 6, so get ready to call in sick those days, people.
The "XXPEN$IVE" singer first made her debut on Y&R in December 2016, with the appearance serving as a gift from Eileen. But Erika, whose new memoir Pretty Mess recently made The New York Times' Best Sellers List, made such an impression that she's been asked to return several times since Farrah bumped into Ashley Abbott (Davidson), with her last episode airing in April 2017. And fans can expect her next two-episode arc on the show, which is now in its 44th season, to be her most significant appearance yet.
Erika's return isn't the only major headline happening in Genoa City lately, as Eileen recently took home the Daytime Emmy award for Best Actress for her work on Y&R.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays (12:30-1:30 pm ET and 11:30 AM-12:30 pm PT) on CBS. And part three of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' reunion airs Tuesday, May 9 on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
