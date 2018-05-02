Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Carriage Is Straight Out of a Fairy Tale

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., May. 2, 2018 7:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Royal Carriage

VICTORIA JONES/AFP/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be riding in style after they say "I do."

Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday that the future bride and groom have chosen the Ascot Landau carriage for their post-wedding procession. According to a press release issued by the Palace, horses will draw the couple along High Street and through Windsor Town, returning them to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk.

The Crown Equerry, Col. Toby Browne described the Ascot Landau as a "wonderfully bright, small, lovely carriage" that is "very easy for people to see."

"The passengers can sit up quite high," he added. "So there's lots of visibility for everybody."

The newlyweds will make their journey with a traveling Escort of the Household Mounted Regiment starting at 1:00 p.m. 

"Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are very much looking forward to this short journey which they hope will allow them to express their gratitude for everyone who has gathered together in Windsor to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day," Kensington Palace stated in the press release.

Watch

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Photographer Revealed

This won't be Harry's first time riding in one of the five Ascot Landaus carriages, which is kept by the Royal Mews. He also rode in one in 2011 when he served as best man in Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding. So, maybe William will ride in a similar carriage now that he's Harry best man. We can only hope he rides with his children Prince George and Prince Charlotte, who served in their aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding. Although, newborn Prince Louis is likely too little to join.

Royal Carriage, Royal Horses

VICTORIA JONES/AFP/Getty Images

The carriages aren't just used for royal weddings. They've also been used to transport new Commonwealth High Commissioners when Queen Elizabeth II received them for an audience at Buckingham Palace. She also uses them every year for her procession during the the Royal Meeting at Ascot.

Windsor Grey horses will pull the carriage. These noble steeds have drawn carriages for members of the royal family ever since the reign of Queen Victoria. The horses include the outriders, Plymouth and Londonderry, as well as the four horses pulling the carriage, Milford Haven, Sir Basil, Tyrone and Storm.

 

Of course, rain is a concern for any bride-to-be. So, Kensington Palace has a backup option should the topless carriage not suffice. In the event of rain, the bride and groom will travel in the Scottish State Coach—a time-honored mode of transportation that was built in 1830 for the Duchess of Teck, mother of Queen Mary. 

Royal Carriage

VICTORIA JONES/AFP/Getty Images

The Coach features large glass windows, two transparent panels on the roof and the royal arms of Scotland. It also features the Order of the Thistle.

The wedding will take place at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle May 19.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Prince Harry , Meghan Markle , Royal Wedding , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley, Instagram

Jersey Shore Stars Stand by Ronnie Magro-Ortiz After His Breakup

Kiernan Shipka, THE CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA

The First Official Look at Kiernan Shipka as Netflix's Sabrina Will Give You Chills

The Good Fight

The Good Fight Renewed for Season 3 on CBS All Access, Which Means Diane Lockhart Isn't Going Anywhere

Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines

Joanna Gaines Calls Her Fifth Pregnancy a "Total Surprise"

Anna Kendrick, A Simple Favor

Blake Lively's Disappearance Haunts Anna Kendrick in A Simple Favor Trailer

Erika Girardi

Get Ready, Genoa City: Erika Girardi Is Returning to The Young and the Restless in a Major Way!

Prince William, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Anzac Day

Takeaway Curry, Game of Thrones and Elaborate Disguises: The Young Royals' Life at Kensington Palace

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.