Will Pauley Perrette's Abby Die in Her Final NCIS Episode?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., May. 2, 2018 7:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Could the end of Pauley Perrette's time on NCIS really mean the end of Abby Sciuto's life? The Tuesday May 1 episode of the long-running drama kicked off Perrette's two-part exit from the drama and ended with a bang. Spoilers ahead!

"One Step Forward" ended with Perrette's character Abby and Duane Henry's Reeves being confronted by a mugger. Reeves handed over his belongings, but Abby offered to help the gun-wielding man instead of handing over her purse. The episode ended with a gunshot, which sent some NCIS fans into a panic. And the promo for the next new episode, "Two Steps Back," which airs May 8, didn't help things either.

Photos

TV's Most Shocking Exits: Stars Who Walked Away From Hit Shows

"I know I let you down, Abbs. I said that I would always keep you safe," Mark Harmon's Gibbs says in the promo above.

It's not looking great for Abby.

Perrette announced she was leaving NCIS in October 2017. She posted a note on Twitter to get ahead of the news.

Pauley Perrette Reflects on NCIS Exit, Legacy and What's Next: There's a Lot of Conversations Going On

"So, it is true that I am leaving NCIS after this season. There has been all kinds of false stories as to why (NO I DON'T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE AND NO MY NETWORK AND SHOW ARE NOT MAD AT ME!)," she wrote. "It was a decision made last year. I hope everyone will love and enjoy EVERYTHING ABBY not only for the rest of this season but for everything she has given all of us for 16 years. All the love, all the laughter, all the inspiration…I love her as much as you do."

In an interview with TV Guide Magazine, Perrette said she had a feeling it was time to leave. "I believe in God and the universe so firmly, and it just suddenly became blindingly apparent that now was the time," she said. "After a lot of thought, I decided to announce it myself on Twitter because I didn't want it to be turned into anything 'shocking.' Abby leaving is more than a cheap TV ploy."

NCIS airs Tuesdays, 8 p.m. on CBS. The network recently ordered a 16th season set to debut fall 2018.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ NCIS , Pauley Perrette , Entertainment , Apple News , TV , Top Stories
Latest News
Astrid Loch, Kevin Wendt

Bachelor in Paradise's Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch Just Took a Big Step in Their Relationship

The Walking Dead Season 8, Andrew Lincoln

How The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln Became the Star of TV's Biggest Show—and Why He's Giving It All Up

ESC: Bethenny Frankel

B Strong Indeed: Looking Back at Bethenny Frankel’s Most Challenging Year Ever

House of Cards

Diane Lane Had to Change Her Retirement Plans for House of Cards

Diane Lane & Greg Kinnear Share "House of Cards" Secrets

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Julia Roberts Comes to TV: Why You Should Watch Homecoming Right Now

Shawn Booth,Kaitlyn Bristowe

What Went Wrong in Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth's Bachelorette Romance

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.