Will Pauley Perrette's Abby Die in Her Final NCIS Episode?

Could the end of Pauley Perrette's time on NCIS really mean the end of Abby Sciuto's life? The Tuesday May 1 episode of the long-running drama kicked off Perrette's two-part exit from the drama and ended with a bang. Spoilers ahead!

"One Step Forward" ended with Perrette's character Abby and Duane Henry's Reeves being confronted by a mugger. Reeves handed over his belongings, but Abby offered to help the gun-wielding man instead of handing over her purse. The episode ended with a gunshot, which sent some NCIS fans into a panic. And the promo for the next new episode, "Two Steps Back," which airs May 8, didn't help things either.