The Good Fight Renewed for Season 3 on CBS All Access, Which Means Diane Lockhart Isn't Going Anywhere

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., May. 2, 2018 9:00 AM

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

CBS

The Good Fight will continue. CBS All Access has renewed the acclaimed legal drama for a third season. More brooches for everyone!

"The Good Fight is a perfect example of what we strive for a CBS All Access original series to be: thought-provoking, boundary-pushing and, most of all, incredibly entertaining," Julie McNamara, executive vice president of original content at CBS All Access, said in a statement. "We can't wait to see what Robert and Michelle King, their creative team and the incomparable cast will bring to audiences in season three."

The Good Fight season two is currently airing with new episodes premiering on Sundays. The season wraps up on Sunday, May 27.

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

A spinoff from the Emmy-winning The Good Wife starring Julianna Margulies, The Good Fight stars former Wife series regulars Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart and Cush Jumbo as Lucca Quinn. The cast also includes The Good Wife veterans Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele and Michael Boatman. Newcomers to the Good world for the streaming series include Game of Thrones and Downton Abbey star Rose Leslie, Justin Bartha, Nyambi Nyambi and Delroy Lindo. Guest stars in season two include Gary Cole, Carrie Preston, Tim Matheson, Jane Lynch, Jerry Adler and Christine Lahti.

A New Frontier for The Good Fight's Christine Baranski

Series co-creators Robert and Michelle King serve as showrunners and executive producers. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Liz Glotzer and Brooke Kennedy are also executive producers on the drama.
 
The Good Fight is just one of CBS All Access' original shows. The streaming platform also as Star Trek: Discovery, which was renewed for a second season, No Activity, and the upcoming Strange Angel, One Dollar, The Twilight Zone and Tell Me a Story.

The Good Fight drops new episodes Sundays on CBS All Access.

