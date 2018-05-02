The Good Fight Renewed for Season 3 on CBS All Access, Which Means Diane Lockhart Isn't Going Anywhere

The Good Fight will continue. CBS All Access has renewed the acclaimed legal drama for a third season. More brooches for everyone!

"The Good Fight is a perfect example of what we strive for a CBS All Access original series to be: thought-provoking, boundary-pushing and, most of all, incredibly entertaining," Julie McNamara, executive vice president of original content at CBS All Access, said in a statement. "We can't wait to see what Robert and Michelle King, their creative team and the incomparable cast will bring to audiences in season three."

The Good Fight season two is currently airing with new episodes premiering on Sundays. The season wraps up on Sunday, May 27.