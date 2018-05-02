BREAKING!

Ariana Grande to Open the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

  By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Wed., May. 2, 2018 6:15 AM

Ariana Grande, The Tonight Show

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Who else but Ariana Grande could open the 2018 Billboard Music Awards?

Dick Clark Productions and NBC announced Wednesday that she will give "a show-stopping performance from her upcoming LP," live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Grande first shared the news Tuesday night on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The pop star, whose new single "No Tears Left to Cry" just hit No. 1 on iTunes in 85+ markets, will join previously announced musical acts BTS, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes. Kelly Clarkson will be hosting the show, which will be broadcast on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.

Additional performers and presenters will be announced at a later date.

BTS Will Debut a New Single at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

During her interview with Jimmy Fallon, Grande announced the title of her forthcoming album: Sweetener. Set for a summer release, Grande worked with producers ILYA, Savan Kotecha, Max Martin and Pharrell Williams, among others. "It's kind of about bringing light to a situation or to someone's life, or somebody else who brings light to your life—sweetening the situation," she said of the album's title. Other songs include "God Is a Woman," "The Light Is Coming," "Raindrops" and "R.E.M." Grande plans to do "something special" on the 20th of each month leading up to her album release date—beginning with her Billboard Music Awards performance.

(E!, NBC and Republic Records are all members of the NBCUniversal family.)

