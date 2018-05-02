Ariana Grande to Open the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Who else but Ariana Grande could open the 2018 Billboard Music Awards?

Dick Clark Productions and NBC announced Wednesday that she will give "a show-stopping performance from her upcoming LP," live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Grande first shared the news Tuesday night on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The pop star, whose new single "No Tears Left to Cry" just hit No. 1 on iTunes in 85+ markets, will join previously announced musical acts BTS, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes. Kelly Clarkson will be hosting the show, which will be broadcast on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.

Additional performers and presenters will be announced at a later date.