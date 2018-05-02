Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Kanye West's TMZ Live Interview

Jimmy Kimmel shouldn't be surprised if he's the target of Kanye West's next Twitter tirade.

West's return to Twitter has left many scratching their heads, and his recent interviews have done the same. On ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday, the host spoke about one of the more bizarre discussions West had with Harvey Levin. "For whatever reason, Kanye felt the need to spend a full hour on TMZ Live today to defend his love for Donald Trump and to go off on a tangent not seen since the glory days of Gary Busey on Celebrity Rehab," Kimmel joked. He then played clips from the interview, in which West revealed he became addicted to opioids after getting liposuction. "I had plastic surgery because I was trying to look good for y'all!" West yelled. Before he was hospitalized, he was taking two pills a day. "When I left the hospital, how many pills you think I was given? Seven!" he said. "I went from taking two pills to taking seven!"

Quipped Kimmel, "Maybe you should be taking eight."

At another point, West ranted, "TMZ is the hospital to fix the world." Kimmel joked, "Wow, healthcare really is in bad shape if TMZ is a hospital. If TMZ is a hospital, it's a mental hospital!"

Kimmel, like many of his audience members, was dumbfounded by West's TMZ Live interview. "Here's the thing: This job, doing this show every night, is hard enough. Keeping up with the White House on a daily basis is exhausting. I can't handle Donald Trump and Kanye West at the same time. It's too much. It's like being a single mother with twins. I can't do it!" he said. "One of you is gonna have to stop—I'll let you decide between yourselves which one it's going to be."