Ellen DeGeneres Apologizes to Jenna Dewan After Calling Her a Tatum

Ellen DeGeneres made an embarrassing mistake on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show when she accidentally called Jenna Dewan by her former last name.

After interviewing Jennifer Lopez, DeGeneres brought her fellow World of Dance judges on stage. Upon introducing the Step Up star, DeGeneres accidentally called her Jenna Dewan-Tatum. DeGeneres later apologized to Dewan for using the last name of her ex Channing Tatum.

"I'm so sorry. I introduced you, and it was just such a habit," DeGeneres said. "And I have to say, the way that you and Channing are handling everything is beautiful and for your daughter and the statements have been great. And I apologize. I just have known both of you for so long, and I'm so used to saying [it]."

Dewan seemed to understand DeGeneres' blunder. She also thanked her fans for their support since the split.

"I know, I know. Honestly, thank you and everybody for all the love and support," she said, holding Lopez's hand. "It's truly, like, it's so moving. So, thank you. It's all love."