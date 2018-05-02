Kylie Jenner Cuddles With Travis Scott on Birthday Beach Getaway

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., May. 2, 2018 4:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kylie Jenner can't stop spoiling birthday boy Travis Scott

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a picture of her embracing her beau during a beach getaway on Tuesday. The makeup mogul captioned the Instagram photo with a present emoji—hinting that the trip was just one of his many birthday presents. Later on in the day, the new mother posted more photos of her cuddled up to her boyfriend while on a yacht and the beach.

It looks like the couple will enjoy a little fun in the sun as a family, too. The new parents brought along their 3-month-old daughter Stormi.

Travis turned 26 on April 30; however, Kylie started the celebrations a little early. On Saturday, the 20-year-old reality star rented out Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, Calif. so they could enjoy the park with just their family and friends. Kendall JennerKim KardashianKourtney Kardashian and Kylie's BFF Jordyn Woods joined them for the celebration.

"Rented out Six Flags for baby's birthday," Kylie wrote. "They've never been."

Kylie Jenner Rents Out Six Flags Theme Park for Travis Scott's Birthday

During their time at the amusement park, the group members rode several rollercoasters—including Tatsu and Riddler's Revenge. They also enjoyed a birthday cake that resembled Kylie and Travis riding a rollercoaster with their 3-month-old daughter Stormi. The cake had the words AstroWorld written on the side. Six Flags Astroworld was a theme park in Travis' hometown of Houston that has since closed. 

"I told them, I said, 'Make sure Stormi has a seatbelt,'" Kylie said in a video of the cake.

Let the birthday celebrations continue!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Kardashian News , Travis Scott , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid

Kendall Jenner Parties With Fellow Victoria's Secret Models on Her 23th Birthday

LACMA: Art and Film Gala, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Are Twinning on "Sister Date"

MTV EMAs 2018, Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan Glitters in Gold on 2018 MTV EMAs Red Carpet

Demi Lovato, 2017 Grammys

Demi Lovato Spotted Out of Rehab and in Los Angeles 3 Months After Hospitalization

Kenya Moore, 2017 Golden Globe After Party

Kenya Moore Gives Birth to Her First Child After Health Scare

Cardi B, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Check Out All the Times PCAs Finalist Cardi B Has Said the Most, Well, Cardi B Things Over the Years

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson, SNL, Saturday Night Live

Pete Davidson Pays Tribute to Ariana Grande on SNL After Breakup Drama and New Song

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.