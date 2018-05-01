Ariana Grande Surprises Deserving Fans During Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Takeover

Ariana Grande just might have a future as a TV host.
The pop star dominated late night when she took over The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss her new album, perform some hilarious sketches and, of course, make the broadcast debut of her newest single, "No Tears Left To Cry."
Jimmy Fallon surprised his followers with the news of her takeover when he shared a video taken by the singer to his Instagram.
So what happened on tonight's show? It all began when Jimmy poked fun at Ariana's signature ponytail in the opening number. Soon after, the duo teamed up to surprise deserving fans who simply thought they were covering one of the singer's biggest hits.
"We filmed this Fan Surprise video with Ariana last night. At one point, our director said 'We have enough material, we can wrap,' and Ariana insisted that all the fans who came get a surprise, so we kept filming for another 45 minutes. She's the best," Tonight Show producer/writer Mike DiCenzo shared on Twitter. "What you did not see is that after each surprise, Ariana stayed and chatted with each fan for several minutes, asking about their lives, careers, etc. @ArianaGrande is truly one of the good ones. #ArianaOnFallon."
He added, "The girl at the end was just 11 years old! Her moment with Ariana where she turns to her and says 'I love you so much' was at least 98% of the feels, if not all of them. #ArianaOnFallon."
Jimmy and Ariana also starred in a sketch called "NBD" that earned laughs from audience members and viewers at home. And yes, they made time to compete in "Musical Genre Challenge."
Her visit to the talk show comes on the heels of Ariana's long-awaited return to the social media world after she chose to take a nearly five-month hiatus from sites like Twitter. And aside from a performance at the March For Our Lives, Washington D.C. event, the star has made rare public appearances in 2018 in order to focus on her music.
And it appears that her single was worth the wait, with the 24-year-old effortlessly delivering her performance of the song.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on NBC.
