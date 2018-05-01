Scheana Marie Speaks Out About Ronnie Magro-Ortiz's Relationship Drama

Scheana Marie is speaking out about the relationship drama surrounding Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and Jen Harley.

One day after hanging out with the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star, the Vanderpump Rules cast member admits that she isn't sure if the couple will reconcile.

"There are a lot of tumultuous reality relationships, so you never know. I mean, they have a kid together, so hopefully they could work it out. I know that's what he wanted," she shared with E! News exclusively while in Las Vegas. "But not everyone can work, not everyone is compatible."

Scheana continued, "I mean they weren't together very long before she got pregnant, so you never know. But hopefully even if the relationship doesn't work out, I hope they can come together for their daughter and just be good co-parents."

Earlier this week, a source told E! News Ronnie and Jen broke up after a few very public social media fights.