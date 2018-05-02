The Handmaid's Tale Renewed for Season 3

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Wed., May. 2, 2018 6:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Blessed be a season three.

Hulu has renewed its acclaimed yet horrifying dystopian drama The Handmaid's Tale for a season three, just a few episodes into season two, the streaming service announced today, meaning the show will get to continue to explore the world beyond Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel.

It's not a shocking announcement, given the fact that the show has done pretty well for itself, earning the Emmy and the Golden Globe for best drama and making Hulu the first streaming site to win an Outstanding Series Emmy. 

Elisabeth Moss, Ann Dowd, and Alexis Bledel all won Emmys for acting, and the show also took home awards for directing, writing, cinematography, and production design, so essentially this series has taken the TV world by storm. 

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Hulu also announced that it has given a series order to Mindy Kaling's Four Weddings and a Funeral, an anthology series based on the 1994 movie of the same name that follows a group of friends as their lives intersect through four weddings and a funeral. 

Other new shows coming to the streaming site include Ramy, a show based on the comedy of Ramy Youssef, and Into the Dark, a "horror event series" from Blumhouse's Jason Blum

And finally, for fans of ABC's The Good Doctor, Hulu has acquired the rights to stream all of The Good Doctor

The Handmaid's Tale drops new episodes every Wednesday on Hulu.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Handmaid's Tale , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Astrid Loch, Kevin Wendt

Bachelor in Paradise's Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch Just Took a Big Step in Their Relationship

The Walking Dead Season 8, Andrew Lincoln

How The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln Became the Star of TV's Biggest Show—and Why He's Giving It All Up

ESC: Bethenny Frankel

B Strong Indeed: Looking Back at Bethenny Frankel’s Most Challenging Year Ever

House of Cards

Diane Lane Had to Change Her Retirement Plans for House of Cards

Diane Lane & Greg Kinnear Share "House of Cards" Secrets

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Julia Roberts Comes to TV: Why You Should Watch Homecoming Right Now

Shawn Booth,Kaitlyn Bristowe

What Went Wrong in Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth's Bachelorette Romance

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.