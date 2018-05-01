Watch Jephte and Shawniece Reveal Their Pregnancy News on Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight is just full of surprises!

During tonight's "After the Decision" special, viewers were able to watch Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre officially announce their baby news.

"I know that you wanted to take baby steps in the beginning, but now we can actually take baby steps together because we're having a baby," Shawniece shared with her husband two months after the reunion filmed. "I'm nervous and scared."

The mom-to-be revealed the news to Jephte with a box that included baby shoes inside.

"I always wanted to be a parent but I never imagined it to happen like so soon," he shared. "I promise that I'm right here no matter what."

During tonight's reunion, the happily married couple also revealed their matching tattoos to symbolize their commitment to one another. The pair received the number eight as the Married at First Sight experience was eight weeks.

"The best part about being married to you is…You said something to me last night is that we need to learn what works for our marriage and I think we haven't lost sight of that," Shawniece shared through tears. "We are uniquely making this our marriage and not anyone else's marriage. We're making it ours!" 

Jephte added, "I think you're an amazing person and you pick me up. You're sweet, you're caring and I know you're a good person. I can't think of one negative thing that I don't like about you."

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) heads to Houston when season seven returns this July to Lifetime.

