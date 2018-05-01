Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone Reveal the Best Parts About Working Together

Some couples go to work to escape their spouses. Others go to work to collaborate with their spouses.

In the new movie Life of the Party, director Ben Falcone helped create a comedy about a middle-aged mother who returns to college after her husband calls for a divorce.

During the process, he got to work alongside his wife Melissa McCarthy who serves as both a writer and star of the film. So, what's it really like on set for this Hollywood couple?

"It's ridiculous. It's like you get to go to work with your best friend. It's exactly how we met and we became such good friends because we loved doing this together," Melissa shared with E! News' Will Marfuggi at the film's premiere. "To get to do it on this kind of scale and still keep telling stories…it's a dream."

Ben added, "It's the best thing I could ever imagine. It's the best."