EXCLUSIVE!

Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif Promise Season 5 of Botched Will "Rock Your World"

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., May. 2, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Botched is coming back with a vengeance! 

Season 5 of the beloved show is back on May 9 and crazier than ever. According to stars Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow, the patients on this season somehow found a way to get even more absurd procedures done. 

"This season on botched is the craziest season we've ever experienced, because there has been an explosion, both in this country and internationally, of plastic surgery complications," Dr. Dubrow revealed. "Plastic Surgery is out of control. We're seeing the worst complications we've never heard of, never seen in a text book and we're facing some of the most difficult challenges."

Watch

Botched Doctors Dubrow & Nassif Are Back!

After all this time the patients are still willing to go through anything to change their looks! "You would think people would actually start learning and be more careful, but they're not," Dr. Nassif revealed. Dr. Nassif realizes it's their true portrayal of the reality of what surgery is like that keeps patients coming back season after season.

"The interesting thing is, besides seeing these great before and afters which everybody sees, thinking that plastic surgery is easy, but we show really what it's like," Dr. Nassif explained. "We show the complications. We show the healing issues. We show all the nastiness of having plastic surgery. That's why we're just going to rock your world this season." 

Photos

Botched Patients Before and After—Shocking Transformations!

This time around it's not just about drama with the patients. You're going to see more of the doctors lives than ever before.

"It's a very, very scary season. We were faced with some of the most difficult challenges that we have ever seen," Dr. Dubrow shared. "And you're going to see us have some problems. So, if you like watching traffic accidents, this is a plastic surgery traffic accident gone awry." We can't wait! 

Find all of your favorite episodes of Botched on E! in the UK

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Botched , E! Shows , Paul Nassif , Terry Dubrow , Top Stories , Plastic Surgery
Latest News
Sean Diddy Combs

Sean "Diddy" Combs Jumps Out of a Plane for His Birthday—And Wants to Land in the Playboy Mansion's Backyard

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Calls KUWTK Ep About Tristan Thompson Scandal "Uncomfortable"

Astrid Loch, Kevin Wendt

Bachelor in Paradise's Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch Just Took a Big Step in Their Relationship

Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, 2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango

Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti Weigh in on Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth's "Heart-Wrenching" Split

Josh Brolin, Kathryn Boyd

Josh Brolin's Wife Kathryn Gives Birth to "Baby Bean"

MTV EMAs 2018, Hailee Steinfeld

MTV EMAs 2018 Winners: The Complete List

MTV EMAs 2018, Nicki Minaj, Little Mix

Nicki Minaj and Little Mix Sizzle in 2018 MTV EMAs Performance

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.