Kyle Fears Megan Will Go Public With His Dark Secret on The Arrangement: ''You Can't Keep a Secret From the World Forever''

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., May. 2, 2018 6:00 AM

The truth will set you free! 

Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) and Kyle West (Josh Henderson) no longer have any secrets between them, but it doesn't look like that's a good thing. Now that Kyle knows Megan went looking for Julie Woolth, he needs answers. 

"Why were you looking for him? Why did you and Zach (Kyle Toy) go looking for Julie and Aaron?" Kyle asks his girlfriend. "Please tell me." Megan has nothing left to lose, so she might as well shoot for honesty. 

"We were trying to hurt Terence (Michael Vartan)," she reveals. Kyle is not happy with that answer. "So you've been lying. All these months," Kyle presses his fiancée. 

Megan Morrison and Kyle West Get Their Marriage License

"About IHM, yeah," she tells him. Kyle's mad but more disappointed in her for not trusting him. "You should have told me," he tells her. But we all know how he flipped out the last time she told him a big secret. 

"If I did, would you have turned your back on Terence? You are a true believer," she shares. "And the last time I told you something, you turned me in. You gonna do that again?" Megan sure knows how to get to his weak spot. 

"You going to help Aaron go public?" a scared Kyle asks her. 

"You can't keep a secret from the world forever," Megan warns him. 

See the tense moment in the clip above! 

TAGS/ Shows , The Arrangement , E! Shows , Josh Henderson , Christine Evangelista , Couples , Love And Sex , Top Stories
