Elsa Pataky Doesn't Know How Her Marriage to Chris Hemsworth Survived Amid His Blockbuster Fame

While Elsa Pataky was getting used to calling Chris Hemsworth her husband, the world was getting used to calling him Thor.
The actress was just five months into her marriage to the Australian star when he catapulted to blockbuster fame as the face of the Marvel Comics character in 2011. As Pataky recalled to Vogue Australia, the swift shift in her husband's career was one they faced together.
"In the beginning it was beautiful—when I met him he wasn't known at all and I grew with him and experienced all his successes and changes, and then he became just so huge and I've been sharing that too," she told the magazine. "Going through every moment and being there with him with every success was actually a good thing—we grew together. It's difficult when you go from being an unknown person to a very known person and all the changes that come with that."
However, having married after less than a year together and welcoming their first child, daughter India Rose, less than two years after, their relationship was evolving just as quickly as Hemsworth's Hollywood status.
"We did everything very quickly—I don't know how we survived as a couple," she told Vogue Australia candidly. "We were married and then a year after we had kids."
Still, as their nearly-decade long marriage has proven, they were capable of withstanding any hurdles along the way. "It puts a lot of pressure on a marriage, but we came out good because there is a lot of love between us and we are very strong personalities but love each other so much. We make it work."
Now the parents of three together, Pataky and Hemsworth have found some solace away from the Hollywood noise in the actor's native Australia, where they currently reside permanently.
As they continue to forge ahead in their unique life together, they have some special role models to inspire them in the marriage department.
"I think our years together have been great. Every marriage has ups and downs—it's constant work to be in a successful marriage and stay together forever," she noted. "Chris's parents have been together all their lives, and that's such a beautiful thing, and their families are so close."