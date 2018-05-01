Ashley Graham Goes Unedited in Sexy Swimsuit Campaign Photos

by Diana Nguyen | Tue., May. 1, 2018 1:28 PM

Now this is flawless.

Not only is Ashley Graham flaunting what her mama gave her for her latest Swimsuits for All summer 2018 collection campaign, but she's encouraging all women to embrace their bodies. The campaign includes unretouched, unedited paparazzi photos of Ashley on the beach. There are curves, cellulite and lots of confidence—as what it is natural.

Considering a slew of celebrities—including Riverdale's Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes—have recently slammed the overuse of Photoshop in cover shoots and magazine photographs, Graham's body-positive messaging is refreshing.

"This campaign is different than any other I have worked on throughout my entire career," the model stated in a release.

"I hope these images instill a fearless belief in everyone to be happy in their own skin and enjoy living in the moment, no matter who is watching."

Inspired by 1920s Art Deco motifs, the nine-piece collection includes everything from strappy one-pieces, embellished bikinis and sheer paneling. This wouldn't be an Ashley Graham collection without being inclusive, so sizes run from four to 22. The new collection (priced from $102 to $120) is available online.

Vacation bound? Mother's Day Gift? Just feeling sexy? These photos will inspire you.

