Which Celeb Couple Are You Most Excited to See at the 2018 Met Gala?

by Johnni Macke | Tue., May. 1, 2018 1:03 PM

ESC: Met Gala Moments, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The Met Gala is almost upon us—it's on May 7—and you know what that means…fashion, fashion, fashion!

As fashion fans know, the Met Gala is the most glamorous night of the year. It's basically the Oscars for fashion. Every year we tune in to see what Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Emma Stone, Beyoncé and more will show up in, but what about top celeb couples?

Over the years there have seen many stylish duos that have stunned together at the Met and we're not worthy of their style…or their Hollywood love stories. For starters, Beyoncé and Jay-Z look fabulous wherever they go, so fingers crossed they give us more style and sass on the Met Gala red carpet this year.

Watch

Amy Schumer Opens Up on Returning to Met Gala

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, 2017 Met Gala, Couples

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

When in doubt we look to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds who are not only couple goals, but style goals on the regular. They have some stiff competition however when it comes to football royalty Tom Brady and his super model wife Gisele Bundchen. And you can't forget the power couple that is Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, who pretty much look like models whenever they step out together.

We're not going to lie: we wait with baited breath all year to see Taylor Swiftwalk this red carpet. Things with her and Joe Alwyn seem to be getting pretty serious, so will this be the event they finally make their red carpet debut? We hope so! 

Which power couple are you most excited to see at the 2018 Met Gala? Cast your vote and then watch E!'s live red carpet coverage of the event on Monday, May 7 starting at 6:30 p.m.

Watch

All the Details on Selena Gomez's 2017 Met Gala Dress

2018 Met Gala Cutest Couples
Which celeb couple are you most excited to see on this year's Met Gala red carpet?
4.7%
25.6%
3.7%
51.4%
2.9%
1.2%
7.1%
3.5%

Watch E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Met Gala special Monday, 7 May starting at 11 p.m.

