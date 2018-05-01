Dr. Paul Nassif Gushes Over Dating New Girlfriend and It's All Thanks to His Slimmed-Down "Boyfriend Body!"

by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., May. 1, 2018 10:58 AM
The participants aren't the only ones on Botched who walk away with a new and improved look!
Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrowsat down with E! News this week to dish about Botched's upcoming season and Paul's new "boyfriend body."
"I look good. I lost a lot of weight," Paul gushed to E! exclusively.
"I will give him this, he has lost a lot of weight. He actually looks good. But the bad news is, why do you generally lose weight? To be more attractive to the gender you're interested in attracting. He now has a new significant relationship. So boyfriend body, here it comes!" an excited Terry chimed in.
The new woman in Paul's life has already joined in on a double date with Terry and his wife Heather Dubrow.
"We did go out. Heather and I and Brittany is her name. The four of us went and had dinner. We had a nice time," Paul said.
"He's named his girlfriend! It's Brittany, bitch!" Terry joked.
Watch our interview with the Botched docs to hear more about Paul's love life!
Find all of your favorite episodes of Botched on E! in the UK
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available for our International audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?