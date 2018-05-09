12 Festival Season Trends You Can Surprisingly Wear IRL

It's hard not to fall in love with festival season.

Aside from having the time of your life with your BFFs and getting to hear your favorite artists live, it's also an excuse to wear whatever you want. True story: When it comes to festival fashion rules, no outfit is too loud or too much—the more sequins, fur and rainbow colors the better.

However, the same rules do not apply once you head back home to real life. That being said, you can still rock your festival purchases IRL by working them into your existing wardrobe.

Don't believe us? Here are 12 festival trends you'll want to wear all year long. And don't miss our recap of what the celebs were wearing at Coachella this year!

BRANDED: PLT festival picks

Sequined Bralet

If you're not wearing something with sequins, are you even at a festival? There's no such thing as too much, but for real life try the flattering rainbow bralet with a pair of high-waisted pants and heels for your next GNO.

BUY IT: MULTI RAINBOW SEQUIN BRALET, £20

BRANDED: PLT festival picks

Oversize Denim Jacket

It doesn't matter what your personal style is, oversize denim is everyone's fave. It doesn't hurt that it literally goes with any outfit, day or night. 

BUY IT: ABEGAILA MID WASH DISTRESS OVERSIZED DENIM JACKET, £30

BRANDED: PLT festival picks

Sporty Bodysuit

Bodysuits are a party-wear staple because they're one of the more figure flattering options. Take it from the festival scene to your weekends off by sliding on a casual pair of denim shorts and coordinating trainers. 

BUY IT: WHITE MOTOCROSS RING DETAIL THONG BODYSUIT, £18

BRANDED: PLT festival picks

Shaggy Cardigan

Rainbow anything is synonymous with festival season and while this cozy cardigan feels like just the right choice for a weekend away in the desert, it also works with a LBD for date night. 

BUY IT: MULTI SHAGGY KNIT 3/4 LENGTH CARDIGAN, £60

BRANDED: PLT festival picks

Denim Hot Pants

Whatever you do, don't live your life any longer without having a go-to pair of denim hot pants. Why? They're practical, sexy and warm weather appropriate. Besides, this worn-in pair is anything but trying too hard. 

BUY IT: ELANA BLACK RIPPED DENIM HOT PANTS, £18

BRANDED: PLT festival picks

Mini Dress

Making a statement with your festival 'fit is rule number one. Instead of heavily accessorizing a mini dress for a concert, wear this red hot number solo and with flats for a low-key off-duty vibe. 

BUY IT: RED STRAPPY BACK HALTERNECK BODYCON DRESS, £15

BRANDED: PLT festival picks

Neon Crop Top

It may seem like neon colors are better left at the music scene, but that's anything but the case. Team this one with mom jeans and booties and suddenly you're trendiest girl in any room. 

BUY IT: SYMBOL SLOGAN YELLOW STRIPE SLEEVE HIGH NECK CROP TOP, £10

BRANDED: PLT festival picks

Rainbow Shirtdress

Ok, so technically this is a nightgown, but for festival season it doubles as a wardrobe staple. Besides, once the festival is over, you can sleep in this bad boy all you want. 

BUY IT: RAINBOW UNICORN NIGHTIE, £12

BRANDED: PLT festival picks

Lace Up Bralet

This skin-bearing bralet brings sexy for a festival but when you're back home, pair it with leggings and sneakers and you're ready for a hike. 

BUY IT: BLACK CONTRAST LACE UP JERSEY BRALET, £6

BRANDED: PLT festival picks

Crochet Dress

There's nothing flirtier than a pretty white crochet dress. Layer it over your bikini or pair with shorts and a bra and you're out the door. 

BUY IT: CREAM CROCHET LADDER DRESS, £30

BRANDED: PLT festival picks

Knot Front Crop Top

Raise your hand if you've lost count of how many crop tops you own. Switch it up with this romantic knotted one. Plus: The long sleeves make it ideal for date night, too. 

BUY IT: SPICE SLINKY KNOT FRONT BARDOT LONGSLEEVE CROP TOP, £15

BRANDED: PLT festival picks

Frayed Hem Denim

Here's a trend you can take from the festival to the office. Trust: Frayed hems are a small detail that'll make a big difference.

BUY IT: VINTAGE WASH RING PULL FRAYED HEM BOYFRIEND JEAN, £25

