12 Festival Season Trends You Can Surprisingly Wear IRL

It's hard not to fall in love with festival season.

Aside from having the time of your life with your BFFs and getting to hear your favorite artists live, it's also an excuse to wear whatever you want. True story: When it comes to festival fashion rules, no outfit is too loud or too much—the more sequins, fur and rainbow colors the better.

However, the same rules do not apply once you head back home to real life. That being said, you can still rock your festival purchases IRL by working them into your existing wardrobe.