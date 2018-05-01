2018 Tony Awards Snubs and Surprises: Chris Evans, Amy Schumer and T.I.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., May. 1, 2018 8:36 AM
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
While some stars of the stage are waking up as Tony Award nominees today, other Broadway thespians have been surprisingly snubbed.
Former Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. and current Waitress star Katharine McPhee delivered the exciting news Tuesday morning when they announced the nominations for the 2018 Tony Awards live from the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.
Mean Girls and SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical emerged as the leaders of this season's nominees with 12 nods each, followed by Angels in America, The Band's Visit and Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel with eleven each.
While those shows are basking in the major industry recognition and anticipating some possible big wins come June 10, others were unexpectedly left out of the running this year.
Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Nickelodeon
Chris Evans: As one of the four lead actors in Lobby Hero, the Avengers star didn't make the cut, while his co-stars Michael Ceraand Brian Tyree Henry did.
Joshua Jackson: The male lead of the Children of a Lesser God revival didn't get any Tony love for his Broadway debut, while his celebrated leading co-star, Lauren Ridloff was honored with a nod in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category.
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Caissie Levy and Patti Murin: Neither of the Frozen sisters were recognized for their performances this season, despite the fact that the show was nominated for Best Musical.
Amy Schumer: The comedian can now call herself a Tony Award nominee on his first Broadway try after garnering the only award recognition for Steve Martin's play, Meteor Shower.
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical: As a welcome surprise, the interesting list of stars responsible for the show's music and lyrics can now all call themselves Tony nominees. Such stars include Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T's and T.I.
CBS will broadcast the 72nd annual ceremony from Radio City Music Hall on June 10 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Break a leg to this year's nominees!
Which Broadway stars do you wish made the list this year?
