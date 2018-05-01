Tiffany Haddish Paves Her Own Way in Her First 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards Promo

Ya got your girl!

Tiffany Haddish's first promo as host of the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards is finally here and its guaranteed to make you tune in this June. 

The bad-ass promo features the no-holds-barred comic wearing a golden ensemble and unfurling her own red carpet—because that's how it gets done!

She can be heard saying, "If you want to make it in this business you gotta pay your dues. I slept in my car in Beverly Hills. I even hosted Bar Mitzvahs. You don't want another generic dude in a tux hosting a boring ass award show. You want the boss who paved her own way."

And that's just what the comedy queen has done!

MTV announced in February that it has selected the funny lady to host the upcoming award show.

Before her breakout role in Girls Trip, Haddish landed roles in Animal Nation With Anthony Anderson, The Carmichael Show and The Legend of Chamberlain Heights.

 

 

Photos

Tiffany Haddish's Career Firsts

Haddish follows previous hosts Adam DeVine (2017), Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart (2016), Amy Schumer (2015), Conan O'Brien (2014), Rebel Wilson(2013), Russell Brand (2012), Jason Sudeikis (2011), Aziz Ansari (2010), Andy Samberg (2009) and Mike Myers (2008). The award show formlely focused solely on film, but in 2017 the show rebranded in 2017 to include television.

Out of the past 11 hosts only two of them have been women. Tiffany makes the the third.

Winners at the razzle dazzle award show are presented with a "golden popcorn" statue.

Check out Tiff as she hits the stage in Los Angeles at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday, June 18 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

