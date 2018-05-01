This Trailer Explains Why Ant-Man Isn't in Avengers: Infinity War

Ant-Man was noticeably M.I.A. in Avengers: Infinity War.

As was explained in the movie, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) was put on house arrest after the events of 2016's Captain America: Civil War—meaning he didn't join the Avengers, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy and the people of Wakanda in their fight against Thanos, who set out to find all six Infinity Stones and bring "balance" to the universe...through, uh, genocide. (Yikes.)

Marvel Studios released a new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp Tuesday morning. Although it makes zero mention of the events in "the most ambitious crossover event in history," it does offer fans a look at what Ant-Man has been up to instead. After Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) steals information from Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Ant-Man and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) set out to stop her before she can "take over the world or whatever," Luis (Michael Pena) says.