Tony Awards 2018: Complete List of Nominations

Former Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. and current Waitress star Katharine McPhee announced the nominations for the 2018 Tony Awards Tuesday morning, live from the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center. CBS will broadcast the 72nd annual ceremony, as it's done for the past 40 years, from Radio City Music Hall on June 10 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Broadway stars Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will co-host the three-hour event.

As previously announced, the Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre honors will be given to both Chita Rivera and Andrew Lloyd Webber; the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award will go to the Nederlander Organization's Nick Scandalios; the Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre will go to New York Times photographer Sara Krulwich, costume beader Bessie Nelson and dry cleaning service Ernest Winzer; and New York's La MaMa will get the Regional Theatre Award.

Here is the complete list of nominees: