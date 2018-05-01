Ashley Judd Sues Harvey Weinstein for Sexual Harassment and Defamation

Ashley Judd and her lawyers are ready to take Harvey Weinstein to court.

E! News has learned the actress filed a lawsuit against the Hollywood producer for defamation, sexual harassment and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage.

In court documents posted onto Ashley's Twitter, the Golden Globe nominee claims she was in talks with filmmaker Peter Jackson to play one of the major roles in the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Ashley alleges, however, that Harvey "torpedoed" the opportunity by telling Peter and his team that she was a nightmare to work with.

"The pathetic reality, however, was that Weinstein was retaliating against Ms. Judd for rejecting his sexual demands approximately one year earlier, when he cornered her in a hotel room under the guise of discussing businesses," Ashley's team claims in court documents. "Weinstein used his power in the entertainment industry to damage Ms. Judd's reputation and limit her ability to find work."