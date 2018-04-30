Watch the Avengers: Infinity War Cast Read "Mean Tweets" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Who's laughing now, haters?

If you're a cast member of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War, you have a lot of reasons to feel good this week.

Yes, your movie made history over the weekend after earning an estimated $350 million in the United States and Canada. You bet fans had some positive reviews to share about the finished product. And yes, the fun is just beginning because the film isn't even out worldwide.

But lo and behold, some of the cast still faced some critics and haters during opening weekend.

Instead of focusing on the negativity, the cast was invited onto Jimmy Kimmel Live! to participate in the popular segment known as "Mean Tweets."

Stars including Tom Hiddleston, Paul Rudd, Samuel L. Jackson and Scarlett Johansson had the opportunity to respond to some of the not-so-nice comments on national television. The results were nothing short of amusing.

"If I said it once, I said 600 times. Chris Pratt is still a p---y," the actor tried to read with a straight face.

Chris Evans wasn't as lucky as he burst out laughing while reading his "mean tweet." "Perhaps Chris Evans is in truth a great actor but he plays a Captain America like he's a big dumb hunk of s--t." 

This isn't the first time the cast has had some fun on Jimmy Kimmel's show. Earlier this month, the Infinity War cast surprised unsuspecting Avengers fans near the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. Let's just say more than a few moviegoers were not prepared for the star sightings. 

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC. And yes, Avengers: Infinity War is out in a whole lot of movie theatres now.

