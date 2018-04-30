Watch the Avengers: Infinity War Cast Read "Mean Tweets" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Who's laughing now, haters?

If you're a cast member of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War, you have a lot of reasons to feel good this week.

Yes, your movie made history over the weekend after earning an estimated $350 million in the United States and Canada. You bet fans had some positive reviews to share about the finished product. And yes, the fun is just beginning because the film isn't even out worldwide.

But lo and behold, some of the cast still faced some critics and haters during opening weekend.

Instead of focusing on the negativity, the cast was invited onto Jimmy Kimmel Live! to participate in the popular segment known as "Mean Tweets."