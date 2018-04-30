The Mysterious Reason Blake Lively Just Deleted All of Her Instagram Photos

by Meg Swertlow | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 8:00 PM

That's a bold move, Blake.

Blake Lively has deleted every single photo on her Instagram account. That's right. Zip. Zero. Zilch. Nada. Nothing. That's it.

Her profile is followed by over 20.4 million followers and it now only follows 24 people, all women named "Emily Nelson."

Her IG profile now only has one single, solitary creepy sentence: "What happened to Emily?"

Did she and Ryan Reynolds break up and she wants no reminders of their picture-perfect life together? Did she get hacked? Possibly by someone named Emily Nelson?

All of that is looking pretty doubtful.

The Instagram purge is likely part of a viral campaign ahead of her upcoming thriller, A Simple Favor, in which the 30-year-old stars opposite Linda Cardellini and Anna Kendrick.

The film is directed by Paul Feig, who also captained Bridesmaids, Spy and Ghostbusters.

Blake Lively's Best Looks

Blake Lively, Instagram

Instagram

In the mystery, mommy vlogger Stephanie (Kendrick) goes on the hunt to uncover the the truth behind the disappearance of her best friend Emily (Lively).

Yes. That's correct—Blake's character is named Emily. And if you do a little more research, in Darcey Bell's novel, which the movie is based on, Emily's last name is Nelson. And there we have it: Emily Nelson.

Did we solve today's mystery? Thanks to our super-sleuth skills and a powerful tool called Google, it's likely that today's case is closed. Take that Olivia Benson!

Guess fans will have to wait to find out what happened to Emily when A Simple Favor sneaks into theaters on September 14. 

