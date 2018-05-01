Watch Kristen Bell's Powerful Message to Her Younger Self: "You Are Not Alone"

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., May. 1, 2018 7:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kristen Bell is reflecting on the importance of self-love. 

The actress has partnered with The Child Mind Institute's #MyYoungerSelf campaign to help end the stigma of mental health and learning disorders by sharing her own experience with anxiety and depression. 

In an emotional video, Kristen said she's struggled since the age of 18 and would tell her younger self to not be "fooled by this game of perfection that humans play." From her perspective, "Instagram and magazines and TV shows strive for a certain aesthetic and everything looks so beautiful and people seem like they don't have any problems." 

"But everyone's human," Bell added. "Everyone has problems. Everyone feels yucky on the inside sometimes."

Photos

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard: Romance Rewind

She continued, "You deserve to feel just as beautiful on the days you wear no makeup and the days you don't shower and the days you feel like you're depressed. You have an obligation to take care of yourself from the inside out, because that's how you can truly feel beautiful." 

Throughout the month of May, which marks National Mental Health Awareness Month, celebrities including Gabrielle UnionJames Van Der BeekBrittany SnowSarah Silverman and more share personal videos with the advice they would give their younger selves about growing up with a mental health or learning disorder.

Check out the entirety of Kristen's heartfelt message by pressing play on the video above. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kristen Bell , Do-Gooder , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid Feeling "Happier Than Ever" Before 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith and Leah Remini Reunite to Talk Scientology After Feud

Morgane Stapleton, Chris Stapleton, 2017 CMA Awards, Couples

Chris Stapleton and Wife Expecting Baby No. 5 Months After Welcoming Twins

Priyanka Chopra, Bachelorette Party, Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Sets Sail on Her Bachelorette Party Weekend

Sammi Giancola, Jersey Shore

Sammi Giancola Reunites With Jersey Shore Stars at Deena Cortese's Baby Shower

Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Step Out for the First Time and Show PDA

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande Teases "Thank U, Next" Album and Song After Pete Davidson Split

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.