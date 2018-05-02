Happy 3rd Birthday, Princess Charlotte! See Her Cutest Moments

  By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., May. 2, 2018 3:00 AM

ESC: Kate Middleon, Princess Charlotte

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

She's growing up right before our eyes!

Our most since birthday wishes go out to Princess Charlotte, who turns 3-years-old today. The royal toddler's milestone celebration comes only a week after the arrival of Prince William and Kate Middleton's third child—a son they named Prince Louis—officially made Charlotte a big sister.

It feels like yesterday the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed a daughter into the mix, and over the past three years we've seen Princess Charlotte blossom into one sweet little lady! 

Celebrate the future queen of England's special day by checking out her most adorable photos of all time. Happy birthday, Princess Charlotte! 

Photos

Princess Charlotte's Cutest Photos

Prince George, Savannah Phillips, Princess Charlotte

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Fun With the Family

Princess Charlotte enjoyed some fun in the sun with her brother Prince George and second cousin Savannah Phillips

Bridesmaids, Page Boys, Princess Charlotte, Royal Wedding

REX/Shutterstock

A Royal Wave

Princess Charlotte waved to the crowd before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

Princess Charlotte, Sticking Tongue Out, Royal Wedding

REX/Shutterstock

Silly Pose

Before entering St. George's Chapel, the little bridesmaid stuck out her tongue.

*FULLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 0001 GMT SUNDAY MAY 6th 2018** Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte

The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace

Kissing Her Baby Brother

Kate Middleton shared a photo of Princess Charlotte kissing her baby brother.

Princess Charlotte

Samir Hussein/WireImage

A Quick Hello

Before meeting her baby brother for the first time, the little princess gave well-wishers a wave.

Princess Charlotte

Courtesy of the Duchess of Cambridge

Star Student

Teacher's pet! Princess Charlotte strikes an adorable pose on her first day of nursery school in January 2018. 

Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Officially a Big Sister

Upon the birth of Prince William and Kate Middleton's third child on April 23, 2018, Charlotte and big bro Prince George make their way to the hospital to meet their baby brother

Princess Charlotte

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Stop and Smell the Flowers

Blue in Berlin! Princess Charlotte arrives to Germany on the royal family's official tour in July 2017. 

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Royal Christmas Card 2017

Chris Jackson/Kensington Palace/Getty Images

Christmas Card Cutie

For their 2017 Christmas card, Prince William and Kate Middleton posed with Princess Charlotte and Prince George among the fall leaves.

Princess Charlotte

HRH The Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images

Growing Up So Fast

On her second birthday, Kensington Palace releases a new portrait of the princess taken by the Duchess of Cambridge. A spitting image of her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Trooping the Colour 2017

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Ready for the Trooping of the Colour

In 2017, Charlotte attended the Trooping the Colour. She watched with her family from Buckingham Palace's balcony.

Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Wedding

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Here Comes the Bride

The toddler serves as her aunt Pippa Middleton's flower girl during her May 2017 wedding to James Matthews. Too cute! 

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte

JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images

Bundled Up

In 2016, Prince William and Kate Middleton took their kids on a private ski vacation at an undisclosed location in the French Alps

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte

Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

Tis the Season

Princess Charlotte puckers up while heading into Christmas church service on her mom's hip in 2016. 

ESC: Princess Charlotte, Royals Gift Guide

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Puppy Love

In September 2016, the pint-sized royal bonds with a fluffy dog while visiting a petting zoo in Canada. 

Princess Charlotte, Official Photo

HRH The Duchess of Cambridge

Birthday Girl

The royal rings in her 1st birthday with a perfectly sweet photo shoot. 

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Christmas Card, 2015

Chris Jelf /Kensington Palace via Getty Images

Christmas Princess

For their 2015 Christmas card, Prince William and Kate Middleton posed with Princess Charlotte and Prince George in matching blue ensembles.

Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Christening

© Mario Testino / Art Partner

Her Christening

The Duchess of Cambridge held her daughter lovingly at the little one's Christening

Princess Charlotte

Press Association via AP Images/HRH The Duchess of Cambridge

Playing With a Puppy

Kate Middleton also took a photo of her daughter playing with her toy puppy.

Princess Charlotte

Press Association via AP Images/HRH The Duchess of Cambridge

Ready for Her Closeup

Charlotte's mom took this cute closeup of her daughter in 2015.

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Duchess Catherine, Prince William

HRH Duchess of Cambridge

Little Sister

Kate Middleton snapped this photo of her children shortly after Charlotte was born.

Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince William

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

A Princess Is Born

Princess Charlotte was born on May 2, 2015.

