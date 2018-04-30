The Bachelorette Becca Kufrin Is an Independent Woman in New Promo

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 6:17 PM

Becca Kufrin is an independent woman who doesn't need a man...or at least she doesn't need one man in particular who proposed to her and then unceremoniously dumped her on national television

ABC just debuted the first promo for the new season of The Bachelorette, and they're making it clear that Becca is past her brutal breakup with last season's bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr. .

In case you've forgotten, Arie proposed to Becca in the finale, and they spent a few blissful months meeting up in secret before Arie used one of their couple weekends to break up with her. He then went back to his runner up, Lauren Burnham. Now, Arie and Lauren are trying for a TV wedding while making ill-conceived jokes about pregnancy, and Becca's the star of her own season of The Bachelorette

Photos

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

The new promo opens with footage of Arie's oof-worthy proposal ("I choose you today, and then I choose you every day from here on out."), which is interrupted by Becca tearing through a big red heart.

Meanwhile, an edited version of Kesha's "Woman" plays, switching out "motherf--king woman" for "independent woman." We know they could not have used those actual lyrics in this promo, but could you imagine how fun it would be if that's what Becca were declaring here instead? 

Sure, it wouldn't make much sense as promo for a dating show, but neither does the word "independent," and neither does the rest of the song, but regardless of all of that, it feels good to watch Becca stomp around and rip through hearts. 

Let's just hope the men who've been cast for her season are worthy of her, whatever kind of woman she is.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 28 at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

