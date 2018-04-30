Why Paris Hilton Is "Happy" She Grew Up Before Social Media

Paris Hilton is glad that social media platforms like Instagram and Snapchat didn't exist when she was growing up.

While on the red carpet at the Tribeca Film Festival screening of The American Meme on Friday, the 37-year-old mogul dished to E! News about her life in the spotlight and how times have changed thanks to the social media craze.

"I'm actually happy I grew up before Instagram and all this, because back in New York, we used to have so much fun because no one had a camera out unless it was like, one of those disposable ones," Hilton told us. "So everyone was actually talking and having fun, dancing. And nowadays I feel like everyone is just always on their phone, they're texting, they're Snapping, taking pictures."