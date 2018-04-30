13 Reasons Why Season 2 Finally Has a Premiere Date

by Billy Nilles | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 3:22 PM
It's almost time to return to Liberty High.
It's been nearly a year since the first season of Netflix's wildly popular adaptation of 13 Reasons Why dropped, introducing us to Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) and her messed up classmates at Liberty High, breaking our hearts with an inevitable outcome in the process. The wait for the second season has been rather unbearable, with little information about when it would come or what it would even entail to hold us over. But that changes now.
Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming second season of the drama, executive produced by Selena Gomez and created by Brian Yorkey, revealing not only the premiere date, but some key details about what's next for Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) and the rest in the continued aftermath of Hannah's suicide.
Netflix
And if season one was all about those tapes, then season two, dropping May 18, is all about another retro form of media: the Polaroid. As the characters begin their complicated journeys to healing and recovery, Liberty High prepares to go on trial, but someone out there has decided to stop at nothing to keep the truth surrounding Hannah's death concealed.
As hinted at in the teaser trailer, a series of ominous Polaroids sent to Clay and his classmates lead them to uncover a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up. Uh oh.
In advance of the upcoming season, new resources will be added to 13ReasonsWhy.info, a website created by Netflix in response to the controversy over season one's intense themes aimed at teenagers, including an updated Discussion Guide and a new Discussion Series - a set of videos where cast address issues in the series including bullying, sexual assault and drug abuse. Should you or someone you know need help or support, please don't hesitate to visit the website.
"It's a very exciting season for a lot of reasons," Kate Walsh, who stars as Hannah's mom Olivia, recently told E! News. "You see us sort of following the trail of Bryce Walker [Justin Prentice], so this season deals with sexual assault, it deals with truth, it deals with responsibility, it deals with the aftermath of Hannah's death…And really trying to, again, look for responsibility and accountability. It's very intense and very, I think, still totally addictive."
Not only that, but it's a much more "redemptive and hope-filled story" this time around, Walsh noted.
13 Reasons Why returns for season two on Friday, May 18 on Netflix.
