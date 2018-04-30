Ronnie Magro-Ortiz's Biggest Blowups On and Off Jersey Shore

Drama's here!

It's no secret that the cast of Jersey Shore has had their highs and lows when filming their MTV reality show. Sure, there are the unforgettable nights at Karma, the love connections built—we love you Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Roger Mathews—and those epic fist pumps in the club.

But when you mix alcohol, strong personalities and relationships on shaky ground, viewers are also treated to a whole lot of drama.

Nobody knows this more than Ronnie Magro-Ortiz who has experienced some serious blowups on Jersey Shore. This time around, however, the new dad is making headlines for his behavior back home in Las Vegas.

Earlier today, E! News confirmed Ronnie and his girlfriend Jen Harley broke up after a few social media fights went public.