Luann de Lesseps Screams "I'm Going to Kill You" in Newly Released Arrest Video

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 2:35 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

A new video showing Luann de Lesseps now-infamous Christmas Eve arrest has emerged. The police footage, first obtained by CBS12 and posted via Reality Blurb, shows the Real Housewives of New York star being handcuffed and put into the back of a police car outside of the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, FLA.

But the RHONY star didn't go gently into that good night, she's seen in the video raging and yelling to police, "I'm going to kill you!"

According to a police report obtained by E! News at the time, authorities responded to a report of an intoxicated female at the hotel on Dec. 24, 2017 and that a security guard said that a woman and another man had trespassed in someone's room while a housekeeping staffer was completing a turn down service. He said he entered and found the two in bed. He said that for five minutes, he made multiple attempts to get them to leave, then called the police.

E! News previously reported that according to the Palm Beach Post, de Lesseps slammed a door, kicked an officer during her arrest and yelled out, "I'm going to kill you all." The video appears to show some of that.

The reality star was arrested on charges of battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and crimes against a person. She was later taken to Palm Beach County Jail and was released without bond.

The 52-year-old has since pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. 

Photos

Best (or Worst) Mug Shots Ever

Luann Lesseps

NBC

"This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions," she told E! News in a statement at the time of her arrest. "I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior.  I am committed to transformative and hopeful 2018." 

At the time, she announced her plans to check into an alcohol treatment center, where she stayed for roughly a month. 

According to court records, de Lesseps is due back in court in May.

E! News has reached out to de Lesseps' rep for comment.

Her attorney, Douglas Duncan, has declined to comment to E! News.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Luann de Lesseps , Top Stories , Apple News , The Real Housewives Of New York City , Real Housewives , Arrests
Latest News
Sean Lowe, Catherine Giudici

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici's Son Hospitalized in ICU

Post Malone, Ashlen Diaz

Listen Up, Ladies! Post Malone Might Be Single Again

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Julia Roberts Comes to TV: Why You Should Watch Homecoming Right Now

Shawn Booth,Kaitlyn Bristowe

What Went Wrong in Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth's Bachelorette Romance

Shawn Booth, Kaitlyn Bristowe

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth's Bachelor Nation Co-Stars Aren't ''Surprised'' by the Split

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio Join Forces for Voting PSA

Larsa Pippen, Scottie Pippen, NYFW

Larsa Pippen Re-Files for Divorce From Scottie Pippen

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.