Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Unfollow Each Other on Social Media

While Khloe Kardashian may have kept mum on the Tristan Thompson situation following a flood of cheating allegations earlier this month, sister Kim Kardashian and the NBA player are making their feelings clear on each other—without words. Both Kim and Tristan have unfollowed each other on social media.

As of this morning, Kim no longer follows the Cleveland Cavaliers player and the baller is no longer following the 37-year-old reality TV star on Instagram. It should be noted that on April 11, the day the scandal broke, Kim was following the 27-year-old. Images from Kim's Instagram, which were taken caught by Elle, show the move.

Interestingly enough, Tristan does follows the rest of the fam and Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner still follow him.

The timing of the unfollows is rather interesting as well. The moves come one day after Tristan hopped back on Instagram and just days after Kim spoke to Ellen DeGeneres about the Khloe and Tristan's relationship amid the allegations, calling the whole scene "f-cked up."