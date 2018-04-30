Logan Paul Ends His Daily Vlog Video Series on YouTube

Your daily dose of Logan Paul is coming to an end.

In a new video posted today titled "The End of Logan Paul Vlogs," the YouTube star announced that he will no longer be posting daily updates. Paul's YouTube channel is hugely successful and has over 17 million subscribers.

While Paul made it clear in the video that "the vlog will never be finished," he expressed a desire to spread to different industries outside of the video-sharing website.

"YouTube is not my career," Paul explained. "This is a hobby."

He went on to say he wants to "exercise his creativity in different ways." He also discusses his upcoming business endeavors, which includes a dive into music, a talk show and a highly anticipated fight against fellow YouTuber KSI.

The video has already been viewed over 3 million times.