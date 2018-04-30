Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Spotted Kissing 1 Month After Split

Are Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik back together?

The supermodel and "Let Me" singer were spotted kissing on Sunday in New York City. In photos obtained by TMZ, Hadid can be seen leaning up against a wall as Malik plants a kiss on her lips.

These photos have surfaced just over a month after the couple announced their split.

"Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul," Malik tweeted in March. "I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time. We wish this news would have come from us first. We love you all."