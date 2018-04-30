Dancing With the Stars: Athletes Is Going to Be the "Most Competitive Season Ever": Here's Why

Prepare for Dancing With the Stars' most competitive season ever.

For the first time in its 26-season run, the ABC reality hit will be featuring a cast of all professional athletes when it premieres tonight, and DWTS fans can expect to see a shortened-but-super-intense outing, according to new showrunner Andrew Llinares.

"It's going to be super-competitive," he told E! News. "I think the fact that it's four weeks and 10 couples, we're going to see things change very quickly right way through the season. And the other thing about athletes, of course, is these are people who compete for a living, who train for a living, so I think what we're going to see potentially is the most competitive season ever."