Prepare for Ariana Grande's The Tonight Show Takeover With the Best of Her Past Appearances

  • By
    &

by TV Scoop Team | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 11:06 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ariana Grande, No Tears Left to Cry

Republic

Ariana is coming.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will feature singer Ariana Grande for the entire episode on Tuesday, May 1. Expect Grande and host Jimmy Fallon to do an interview and sketches. The episode will also mark the broadcast TV debut of Grande's new single, "No Tears Left to Cry."

Written by Grande, Savan Kotecha and producers Max Martin and Ilya, the song is Grande's first new music since the Manchester Arena bombing.

"I don't think I've been through anything as traumatic as [what] we've been through," Grande told Coveteur after the attack. "So…[touring] can be a lot."

Photos

Ariana Grande's Best Looks

Fallon posted the below video with a special introduction from Grande.

What can viewers expect aside from "No Tears Left Behind"? Well, in the past she nailed Wheel of Musical Impressions and got her "Ew!" on with Fallon.

Take a look at some of her memorable appearances below

The Tonight Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on NBC. Grande takes over the whole show on Tuesday, May 1.

 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , the tonight show starring jimmy fallon , The Tonight Show , Jimmy Fallon , Entertainment , Music , Apple News , TV , Top Stories
Latest News

Jennifer Lopez Says "Idol" Changed Fans' Perception of Her

Cardi B, Mi Mami Video

Cardi B Drops "Mi Mami" Music Video With El Alfa

Selena Gomez, David Henrie, Fourth of July 2018

Selena Gomez Is Never Afraid to Get Personal and That's Why She is a Social Media Queen

Freddie Mercury

The Truth About Freddie Mercury's Incredibly Complicated Life Is Guaranteed to Blow Your Mind

John Legend,Bryan Stevenson

John Legend to Present Bryan Stevenson With the People's Champion Award at the E! 2018 PCAs

Inside Mac Miller's Star-Studded Tribute Concert

Rita Ora

Rita Ora to Perform Live at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.