EXCLUSIVE!

Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and Jen Harley Break Up After Explosive Social Media Fights

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 10:49 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and Jen Harley have called it quits.

"They are broken up," a source tells E! News exclusively. "They're done."

Over the weekend, fans of the Jersey Shore star watched as he and his girlfriend got into a vicious social media fight, during which Ronnie wrote on Instagram Story, "Note to self, can't turn a natural born HOE, into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter."

Ronnie later apologized, writing, "I want to apologize for earlier to my fans and especially to @tater_tot_kitty I acted out of my gut and not rationally. I should've never acted in such a manor [sic]. My deepest apologizes [sic]."

Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and Girlfriend Jen Harley Get in Vicious Social Media Fight

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley, Instagram

Instagram

"He apologized for everything and admitted where he had been wrong but he also wants what's best for his daughter and he realizes this is not a healthy environment for her," the insider tells us. "They have split but for now they are both living in his Las Vegas house. Jen will most likely be moving out." 

This news comes amid a new explosive argument Ronnie and Jen had on her Instagram Live Monday. In the video, Ronnie and Jen could be seen arguing at the top of the stairs.

Twitter user @thegoodteatime captured the Instagram Live before it was deleted.

"You wanna film, let's zoom in, let's zoom in, let's zoom in," Ronnie could be heard saying as he looked at his phone.

"Disaster," Jen said as she filmed Ron.

"Let's zoom in, look at this," Ron said as he tried to show an image on his phone. "Oh yeah look at that...that's f--king great, oh yeah, let's zoom in on that, look at that, let's zoom in on that."

"Get out of my face," Jen told him.

Ron continued to tell Jen to "zoom in" on the image he was showing on his phone.

"Back the f--k up," Jen replied.

"Let's zoom in on that...why don't you want to show that? Why don't you want to show that? Look, look, why don't you want to show that, huh?" Ronnie asked.

"Show you," Jen said.

"Show you f--king getting f--ked in your ass like a hooker…don't put your hands on me again," Ronnie told Jen.

"Seriously?" Jen replied.

"Seriously," Ron said. "Put your f--king hands on me again, I dare you."

All of this relationship drama follows less than a month after Ronnie and Jen welcomed a baby girl together, Ariana Sky.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Couples , Breakups , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Sean Lowe, Catherine Giudici

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici's Son Hospitalized in ICU

Post Malone, Ashlen Diaz

Listen Up, Ladies! Post Malone Might Be Single Again

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Julia Roberts Comes to TV: Why You Should Watch Homecoming Right Now

Shawn Booth,Kaitlyn Bristowe

What Went Wrong in Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth's Bachelorette Romance

Shawn Booth, Kaitlyn Bristowe

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth's Bachelor Nation Co-Stars Aren't ''Surprised'' by the Split

Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio Join Forces for Voting PSA

Larsa Pippen, Scottie Pippen, NYFW

Larsa Pippen Re-Files for Divorce From Scottie Pippen

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.