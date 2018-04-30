Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and Jen Harley Break Up After Explosive Social Media Fights

"He apologized for everything and admitted where he had been wrong but he also wants whats best for his daughter and he realizes this is not a healthy environment for her," the insider tells us. "They have split but for now they are both living in his Las Vegas house. Jen will most likely be moving out."

This news comes amid a new explosive argument Ronnie and Jen had on her Instagram Live Monday. In the video, Ronnie and Jen could be seen arguing at the top of the stairs.

A woman could also be seen coming up the stairs as the duo argued and yelled, "You guys! Stop, Ron!"

"Get off of me!" Ronnie could be heard saying. "You want the f--king Live shit?"

The sound on the video then cut out and the Live video ended.