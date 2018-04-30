Cruz Beckham Is Like a Little Justin Bieber as He Teases a New Song

by Serrie Ro | Mon., Apr. 30, 2018 10:20 AM

Is that you, Biebs?

Cruz Beckham drew even more Justin Bieber comparisons with a new video of him singing an original song. 

Victoria Beckhamposted a clip of her son singing to the camera on her Instagram Monday morning. 

"And I miss you, girl / Like sunlight misses the moon," the 13-year old sang. "And I pray that I'll be back inside your arms one day soon / And I'm so tired of running 'round and leaving you alone / Baby, I can't wait to be home."

The Spice Girls legend captioned the post by writing "kisses" and adding clapping hand emojis. She tagged Cruz and producer Rodney Jerkins, whom he worked with in 2016 on his first single, "If Every Day Was Christmas."

Victoria Beckham's Kids Look So Grown Up in This New Family Photo

Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham

Instagram

Fans have been noticing the similarities between the youngster and Bieber since 2016, when Victoria shared a video of Cruz singing Faith Evans' "Hope," and then again when he came out with his debut hit. Cruz's impressive vocal range reminds fans of a young Bieber—specifically when the now 24-year-old covered Chris Brown's "With You" in 2008.

Despite his obvious likeness to the Canadian singer, Cruz has made himself stand out as an artist by donating all of his proceeds from "If Every Day Was Christmas" to the Global's Make Some Noise Foundation.

Proud dad David Beckham told E! News back in 2016, "It's a passion for [Cruz]. It's amazing that at 11 years old he realizes it's a good thing to do to give back. So, we're proud parents."

We can't wait for the full song to drop!

